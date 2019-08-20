Indian Creek Redskins 2019 Football Season Preview

WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Indian Creek Redskins enjoyed their 10th straight winning season in 2018 while also making the playoffs for the fourth time in five years.

With a number of players returning the team, the Redskins look to be headed towards another winning season.

Entering his 17th season as head coach of Indian Creek High School football team, Andrew Connor has built a winning tradition at Indian Creek where the expectations are high.

“I think they don’t want to let down the group that was in front of them, you know,” said Coach Connor. “We put every kids name up on the wall that played here. I think that’s an important part of a culture we’ve developed here.”

Indian Creek sees the return of several key skill players with game experience from 2018.

Starting with senior Quarterback Sam Mazar threw for more than 1,100 yards and 10 touchdowns while adding nearly 300 more yards on the ground with five more scores.

In the backfield, senior Trevor Fante who rushed for nearly 1,100 yards and 13 total touchdowns is back.

Junior Matt Schaefer also returns after rushing for 360 yards and five scores last season.

Seniors Brandon Hiles and Tyler Smarrella will also help carry the ball.

Senior Brandon Fleming is a versatile player that will figure into the running and passing attack. Fleming had six total scores a year ago.

Seniors Klay Cottis and Brock Lucas bring experience to the receiving corps.

The Redskins also return three offensive linemen in seniors Logan Scheel, Garren Swickard and junior Jacob Hejduk with senior Gerard Walsh and junior Jesse Bolek joining them too.

“You know, you cannot produce game experience in practice,” said Coach Connor. “So, I think right now that’s going to help us with our younger kids who are working there way in and vying for jobs.”

Indian Creek returns three linebackers on defense with nearly 40 starts among them. That includes Smarrella who had 140 tackles and five sacks a season ago, along with Hiles and Fante.

Schaefer returns at Defensive End with junior Jeremy Brown at the other end and senior Shawn McClurg also along the defensive line.

Flemming and Cottis return in the backfield.

“I think it’s always good when your linebackers have experience,” said Coach Connor. “They put you in the right defense.”

The Redskins defensive front will get their first challenge when they open the season at Cambridge on the August 30.