Indian Creek, Team Of The Week

WINTERSVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Our West Liberty University team of the week, the Indian Creek Redskins. The Creek not only hosted a playoff game for the first time in school history, but they also earned their first playoff win with a 35-29 victory over Hubbard.

With the victory the Redskins are now 10-1 and this is their first 10 win season in school history. Creek trailed 21-10 after three quarters, but scored 25 fourth quarter points for the win. Trevor Fante ran for 169 yards and three touchdowns, next up the Redskins meet Poland Seminary at Salem, Saturday.