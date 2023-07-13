WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Indoor football will soon return to Wheeling and WesBanco Arena.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In a release from American Indoor Football, commissioner John Morris announced that Chris Duffy of Fernandina Beach, FL, and Josh Resignalo of Mt. Airy, NC plan to bring a team to Wheeling to play during the 2024 season.

Kelly Tucker, Executive Director of the Greater Wheeling Sports and Entertainment Authority, tells 7 Sports she has met with the owners and says, “They are planning on bringing it back (indoor football) to Wheeling.” Jones says she hopes to learn more Friday.

The last indoor football team to call WesBanco Arena home the West Virginia Roughriders went undefeated in 2019 and captured the AAL Championship.

You can read the full release from American Indoor Football below: