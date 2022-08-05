Washington, PA. (WTRF) – This is the 70th edition tradition. The tournament will return to its 10 team format and welcomes in a collection of international teams. These participants range from as far as the United Kingdom and Taiwan.

“For us to get back to be able to a 10 team world series with four international teams in our ten team field is very exciting for us as the host and for the fans to watch the Pony League World Series,” PONY President Abe Key said.

Puerto Rico was the only international team representative in the tournament last year.