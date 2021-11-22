Is Tiger Woods back?

It’s been a while since the public saw Tiger Woods on a golf course, but video surfaced this weekend of the 15-time major champion swinging the clubs.
The video was posted onto Tiger’s Twitter account that just said ‘Making progress’ with a 3-second clip of Woods swinging at a golf range.
Woods has been silent most of the year after he shattered his tibia and fibula bones in his right leg after an SUV crash in February.
The last time the public saw Tiger Woods play a round of golf was in December during the PNC Championship with his son, Charlie.