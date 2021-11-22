Is Tiger Woods back?

Tiger Woods of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando on December 20, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

It’s been a while since the public saw Tiger Woods on a golf course, but video surfaced this weekend of the 15-time major champion swinging the clubs.

The video was posted onto Tiger’s Twitter account that just said ‘Making progress’ with a 3-second clip of Woods swinging at a golf range.

Woods has been silent most of the year after he shattered his tibia and fibula bones in his right leg after an SUV crash in February.

The last time the public saw Tiger Woods play a round of golf was in December during the PNC Championship with his son, Charlie.