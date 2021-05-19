It’s a family environment for Wheeling Park Baseball

Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – The team’s winning ways can be attributed to a chemistry that comes with 9 seniors, many of whom have played the game together since early childhood.

“It definitely makes it easier, especially last year, we didn’t get to play. It would’ve been really good to see these guys play as juniors but they understand kind of what we’re looking for in practice, and they’re excited to play, and they have excellent leadership for the team; even the young guys,” Head Coach Steve Myers said.

One of the nine seniors joined the team this year. Avery Lee is one of the Patriots’ most productive players.

“I just decided to play at Wheeling Park for my senior year because I knew a lot of these guys up here and I knew that we would compete for a state championship and I’d definitely say I’m very happy with my choice and I think I made the right decision,” Lee said.

After graduation, Lee will be taking his talents to the Thundering Herd of Marshall University.

“I think just my love for the sport really and just my everyday determination to get better and the want, the feel, and the need to get better and want to be great. I think that’s what it really came down to,” Lee said.

Lee isn’t the only one whose confident that he’ll succeed at Marshall. His teammates are as well.

“I’m sure he’s going to do well. His work ethic is through the roof. He comes to practice and always competes. He never lets an easy day go to waste and he always tries to get better each day,” Senior James Salvatori said.

Myers also spoke on Tuesday’s loss against Morgantown.

“We had our chances. It was a good high school baseball game. We probably could’ve done a couple of things better and that’s what we’re going to work on now but those kind of games make us better players,” Myers said.