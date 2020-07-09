J.B. Chambers Baseball Field

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Anyone who was here at JB Chamber field on I-470 knows last year it was not in great condition, but Wheeling University did everything in their power to ensure this field would be ready to compete on. 

Ryan Lewicki became the head baseball coach at wheeling university back in February and he knew big changes needed to be made to the field. 

When I got the job here there was a lot of things at this facility that were just not up to par, especially for a college baseball field, let alone anyone else using it too, said Lewicki.”

 Coach Lewicki expressed why he cares about the up keep of this field so much. 

“For me to win at the D2 level I the mountain East, I have to have a facility that will spike interest and if I don’t have that kids will not want to come play here and it will affect at the end of the day the outcome for what I wanna do with the baseball program here, said Lewicki.”

There was a lot of work that went into fixing this field but it does not stop there. Coach Lewicki is always working to make sure this field is a place athlete want to play. 

“I’m here day in and day out you can come all the time I’m always here whether its 10 o’clock soaking water into this field or if it’s here at noon at the hottest time of the day in long sleeves just to cut grass, said Lewicki.”

This weekend will be the opening game at I- 470, this will be the first game played since August. 

