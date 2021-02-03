ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF)- St. Clairsville Kicker Jake Bolyard signed to continue his football kicking career at Marietta College.
Jake grew up playing soccer then was recruited to be the kicker for the football team in middle school. Bolyard was hesitant but hasn’t looked back since, he is excited and thankful to have this process complete.
Jake Bolyard Continues His Football Kicking Career at Marietta College
