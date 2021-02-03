Jake Bolyard Continues His Football Kicking Career at Marietta College

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. – The West Liberty University men's basketball team blew past the century mark for the second straight time Wednesday night, blasting Alderson Broaddus, 117-78, inside the ASRC.

Coach Ben Howlett's Hilltoppers (6-3) shot nearly 60 percent (46-of-79) from the floor, forced 24 turnovers and handed out 32 assists in an impressive encore to Monday’s 117-85 thrashing of No. 24-ranked Glenville State.