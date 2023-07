WELLSBURG,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Post 1 improved to 24-5 on the season with a 17-1 win in five innings over Wellsburg Post 34 Wednesday night at Brooke High School.

Wheeling took control early scoring eight runs in the first, the big blow a three-run triple from Quinn Jamison. In the fifth Luke Myers helped put the game away with a three-run home run.

Alex Taylor and Jared Marsh each collected three hits in the game for Post 1.

Wheeling visits Follansbee Friday.