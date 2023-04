RICHMOND,OHIO (WTRF) – Wheeling Park rallied from a 4-2 deficit in the eighth inning to beat University 5-4 for the OVAC 5A baseball championship.

Quinn Jamison’s infield single scored Gian DeGenova with the game winning run.

Degenova, Braydon Kupsky, Nate Simon and Tino Nardone also had rbi’s for Park.