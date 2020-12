GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – John Marshall athletic director Roger Simmons tell 7 Sport, Jason Willis is stepping down as the Monarchs head football coach.

A former Monarch quarterback and a long time assistant, Willis served as head coach for three season going 15-15, making the playoffs twice in his three seasons.

JM went 5-4 this season, before the covid map eliminated them in the opening round of the playoffs.