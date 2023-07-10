WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A day after rain washed out their doubleheader, St. Clairsville Post 159 and Jefferson County Post 33 relocated to Edison High School Monday for a make-up game.

After St. Clairsville took a 1-0 lead in the top of the 1st inning, Jefferson County rattled off five consecutive runs to take a 5-1 lead. Post 159 would fight back cutting it to 5-4 in the top of the 5th but couldn’t quite get over the hump as they’d fall 8-5 despite out-hitting Jefferson County 14 to 8.

For Jefferson County, Kaden Jurosko led the charge at the plate with 2 RBI’s Silas Hyde earned the win after pitching 4 1/3 inning allowing 3 runs.