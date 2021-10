New Concord, OH. (WTRF) – The Little Muskies’ Brad Morgan found Colt Emerson in the endzone to make it 7-0 John Glenn.

The Jets answered quickly thanks to an incredible tackle-breaking run by Hayden McCrate. He made a few defenders miss and found the endzone to tie the game.

The Muskies went on to win 35-21 and ended Union Local’s season.