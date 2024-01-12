BELLAIRE,OHIO (WTRF) – Union Local bounced back with a win Friday night at Bellaire, taking down the Big Reds 76-54.
Easton Ditzler led the Jets with 23 points and 12 rebounds, Gannon Kerns had 19 points and Dre Saunders scored 18 points.
by: Scott Nolte
