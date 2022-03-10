Dayton, OH. (WTRF) – It was a back and forth affair for much of the first half from the University of Dayton Arena.

The Jets only trailed the 25-1 Purcell Marian Cavaliers 21-18 at halftime. However, Scooter Tolzda’s team fell prey to Purcell’s full-court press. Torre Kildow and Reagan Vinskovich were both the Jets high-scorers with 13 points. Union Local went down 59-43.

“You know, we’ve faced pressure this year but I think overall the fact that they really pressured us hard and I think it really showed and we tried to prepare for that ,but, I mean, once you get in the game its a different animal, and you know, give them credit. That’s who they are,” Head Coach Scooter Tolzda said.

“I know we definitely didn’t play to all of our potential but it was a great atmosphere of being to the Final Four and it was definitely a great way to finish my senior year so I’m really happy to finish it this way and with this group of girls,” Senior Guard Hannah Merritt said.