CAMBRIDGE,OHIO (WTRF) – Union Local improved to 5-2 Friday thanks to their 44-14 win over Cambridge.
The Jets will face another stiff challenge next week when they visit St.Clairsville.
Cambridge falls to 0-7 and visits Warren next week.
by: Scott Nolte
Posted:
Updated:
CAMBRIDGE,OHIO (WTRF) – Union Local improved to 5-2 Friday thanks to their 44-14 win over Cambridge.
The Jets will face another stiff challenge next week when they visit St.Clairsville.
Cambridge falls to 0-7 and visits Warren next week.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now