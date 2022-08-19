MORRISTOWN,OHIO (WTRF) – Union Local opened their much anticipated season with a 38-9 win over the Columbus Crusaders.
Jaksan Price found the end zone four times in the victory.
The Jets host Buckeye Local next week.
by: Scott Nolte
Posted:
Updated:
MORRISTOWN,OHIO (WTRF) – Union Local opened their much anticipated season with a 38-9 win over the Columbus Crusaders.
Jaksan Price found the end zone four times in the victory.
The Jets host Buckeye Local next week.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now