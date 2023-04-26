WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – John Marshall and Steubenville will meet for the 5A championship in the Tom Bechtel OVAC tournament.

Big Red defeated University 1-0, Jules King went the distance with 16 – strikeouts. Sagan Smarrella hit a solo home run for the only run of the game.

In the night cap top seed John Marshall held off Wheeling Park 5-3. The Monarchs had two-run home runs from Kadence Pettit and Ava Blake. The Patriots runs came on a solo home run from Faith Randolph and a two-run triple from Delaney Randolph.