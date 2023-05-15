WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – John Marshall and Wheeling Central opened West Virginia softball regional play with wins Monday.

In class AAA region one championship John Marshall held off University 2-0 as Kadence Pettit tossed a no-hitter with ten strikeouts.

The two teams meet again Tuesday in Glen Dale at 5:30 p.m.

In class A, Jocelyn Shaw hit a three-run home run in the top of the sixth to put Wheeling Central up 3-1 over St.Marys

Josie Frizzell went the distance allowing just four hits with seven strike outs.

Central hosts St.Marys Tuesday at 6 p.m. at I-470.