JM Drops A Pair At The State Tournament

SOUTH CHARLESTON,W.Va. (WTRF) – John Marshall dropped both of their games Tuesday at the West Virginia state softball tournament.
In their opener they fell 3-0 to a 30-1 St.Albans team. Then in a elimination game they lost 5-4 to Washington.
