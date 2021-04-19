JM Shuts Out Park

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Meeting for the first time this season John Marshall grabbed the upper hand in their series with Wheeling Park shutting out the Patriots 8-0 in five innings.
Kadence Pettit tossed a complete game allowing only one hit.
