JM Sweeps Park In Softball

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – John Marshall defeated Wheeling Park 9-4 Tuesday night to sweep the regular season series with the Patriots.
Kadence Pettit hit a three-run homer and Tessa Wise had two hits and two RBI for the Monarchs in the win.
