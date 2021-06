MORGANTOWN,W.Va. (WTRF) – John Marshall and University wrapped up game one of the class AAA region tournament Tuesday after it was suspended due to rain Monday.

The Monarchs led 2-0 in the fifth inning when the game was suspended and that’s how the game ended 2-0 in favor of JM giving them a 1-0 lead in the best of three series.

Game two is Wednesday at John Marshall.