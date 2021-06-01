JM Takes Sectional Opener From Park

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Joel Wise hit a two-run home run and Grant Swift tossed a four-hit shutout as John Marshall defeated Wheeling Park 2-0 in their AAA region one section one opener.

Wise’s two run shot came in the top of the first inning. Swift scattered four hits over seven innings to help JM pull off the victory.

With the win the Monarchs stay in the winners bracket and will face Morgantown Wednesday. The Mohigans defeated Brooke 9-0. Wheeling Park will host the Bruins Wednesday in an Elimination game.