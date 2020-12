GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – John Marshall’s Dalton Flowers is head to WVU as a preferred walk-on for the Mountaineers.

Flowers earned second team all-state his senior season, offensively he ran for 1,384 yards and 16 touchdowns, while hauling in 16 passes for 244 yards and six more scores. He was also an outstanding defensive player for the Monarchs at linebacker.

WVU projects him as a tight-end or linebacker.