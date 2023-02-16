Morgantown-W.Va. (WTRF) – John Marshall’s Victoria Kidney set a new state record in the 100 yard butterfly Thursday at the West Virginia state swim meet.

Kidney finished second to Winfield’s Maddie Foster who also broke the old state record with a winning time of 54.24. Kidney’s time was 55.20 breaking the old mark set in 2015 of 55.21.

Also on day one Kidney’s John Marshall teammate was fourth in the 50 freestyle. Wheeling Park’s Lacie Langmeyer was third in the 220 freestyle, and Abby Heilman was fifth in the 200 IM. The Park girls 200 medley relay team finished fourth.

On the boys side Wheeling Park’s Levi Parker was fifth in the 200 freestyle.