JMU at West Virginia: Mountaineer GameDay, TV/stream info, and more

The “New Era” of West Virginia football has almost arrived, as Neal Brown will make his first appearance at Milan Puskar Stadium against the James Madison Dukes. The game is a sell-out, and will kickoff at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Start your season with Mountaineer GameDay!

We’re getting the season started early this Friday at 7 p.m. with the Mountaineer GameDay Opening Night Special, where Amanda Mazey, Anjelica Trinone, Nick Farrell and Scott Nolte will recap the Mountaineers’ offseason and look forward to the opener.

You can catch Mountaineer GameDay on your local Nexstar affiliates and AT&T SportsNet.

Matchup preview

Neal Brown and Curt Cignetti will be making their debuts with their new programs with two teams that stand in stark contrast with one another. While Brown brought much of his staff from Troy, Cignetti is using new hires from a variety of programs. Additionally, the Dukes’ roster is rich in experience, and they are currently ranked as the No. 2 team in FCS football.

Austin Kendall will be making his first start for the Mountaineers, after waiting several years to finally get his shot. Next to Kendall will be a deep backfield with new responsibilities featuring senior Kennedy McKoy. Much is the same on the defensive end, which will be anchored by a hungry defensive line including junior Darius Stills and senior Reese Donahue.

The Mountaineers are currently favored over the Dukes by 6 points on both FanDuel and DraftKings.

Want to go to the game?

The game is officially a sellout, but WVU Athletics says you can still find tickets at StubHub.com, the official fan-to-fan marketplace of WVU Athletics, for potential availability.

Where to watch from home

You can see the Mountaineers on television on AT&T SportsNet for subscribers.

For non-subscribers outside of the network’s viewing area, the game can be streamed on WVUSports.com and the WVU Gameday App. Fans will also be able to watch it on Roku and AppleTV by searching for “MountaineerTV.”

The Neal Brown Show

This week, Tony sits down with Coach Brown to discuss going up against the Dukes of James Madison this weekend, preparing Austin Kendall for his debut as the starting quarterback for the Mountaineers and the strength that special teams could provide to this team. See all this and more in the two part Coaches Corner segment sponsored by Encova Insurance.

Nick and Anjelica give you their keys to the game sponsored by Astorg Auto of Charleston. Anjelica will sit down with starting quarterback, Austin Kendall to talk about his debut coming up this weekend. WVU Athletic Director, Shane Lyons joins us on the program to give an update on the Climbing Higher Campaign and his excitement of bringing Neal Brown on as a head coach. 

This week in the Wolf’s Den, Dale “Wolfman” Wolfley is joined by Associate Athletic Director of External Affairs, Coleman Barnes to talk about the 1891 Club. 

