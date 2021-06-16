John Marshall advances to state tournament

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Coach Ed West and the Monarchs were looking for it second straight win against University in the Regional Tournament.

It was scoreless though the first two but in the bottom of the third, Shelby Koontz lifted one into left and Ava Blake hustled in from second for the Monarch’s first run. The Monarchs scored 2 in the inning.

John Marshall did shut out University on Tuesday but it wouldn’t happen again. Ally Jansen homered to make it 3-1 in the fifth.

Kadence Petitt added another run for John Marshall in the sixth by clubbing the ball to the left field wall.

4-1 was your final score and, with the win, John Marshall advances to the state playoff. It’ll face St. Albans on Tuesday. This was also Ed West’s 300th career win.

“We’ll probably practice (for) a couple of days on the turf down at the stadium. The girls hadn’t been on turf yet this year but other than that, we’ll just keep doing what we’ve been doing and hope we’re prepared,” West said.