SOUTH CHARLESTON,W.Va. (WTRF) – John Marshall and Oak Glen both went 1-1 on day one of the West Virginia state softball tournament.

The Monarchs opened the day with a 6-2 loss to Jefferson in 11 innings. They followed that up with another extra inning game this time however a 5-4 win in eight over St.Albans. With the win the Monarchs now face Lincoln County at 9:30 a.m. in an elimination game. The winner advances to the state championship game where they would have to beat Jefferson twice.

In double-A, Oak Glen won their first game of the day 5-4 over the defending state champs Herbert Hoover. In their second game they lost 1-0 to Winfield.

The Golden Bears face Hoover again at 9:45 a.m. Thursday in an elimination game. The winner will face Winfield in the state championship and would have to beat the Generals twice.