MOUNDSVILLE, W.VA. (WTRF)- The John Marshall Monarchs hosted Buckhannon-Upshur on Friday night. The Monarchs came out with a quick lead thanks to Dalton Flowers. Flowers scored two early touchdowns, making the score 14-0 in favor of John Marshall. Alex Burton then added to John Marshall’s lead with three touchdowns of his own. Flowers finished the night with 7 rushes, 148 yards and four touchdowns. John Marshall went on to win big 55-7.
John Marshall crushes Buckhannon-Upshur
by: Caroline PetersPosted: / Updated: