PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF)– After leading by a score early, John Marshall couldn’t keep up with the Patriots losing 62-24.
The 0-5 Monarchs look for their first win next Saturday at Warren.
The 4-1 Patriots will play at Bridgeport (WV) next Friday.
by: Dugan Lloyd
