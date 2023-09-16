MOUNDSVILLE,W.Va. (WTRF) John Marshall lost for the fourth straight time to open the season Friday night at home to Washington.
The Monarchs fell to the Patriots 30-21. JM visits Parkersburg South next week.
by: Scott Nolte
