MOUNDSVILLE,W.Va. (WTRF) – John Marshall handed Bellaire their first loss Wednesday night 74-58 at the John Marshall Field House.
Roman Gray led the Monarchs attack with 22 points and 10 rebounds. The Big Reds are now 10-1.
by: Scott Nolte
Posted:
Updated:
