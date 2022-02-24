MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – John Marshall held off a second half surge from Oak Glen to pull out a 55-53 win over the Golden Bears.

A pair of Roman Gray three pointers gave the Monarchs a 32-21 lead at the half.

The Golden Bears would use a strong fourth quarter to tie the game at 47 with just over three minutes remaining.

A rebound put-back from Braden Sobutka would put the Monarchs back on top for good.

Oak Glen’s Jontae Howard led all scorers with 20 points. Brennan Sobutka led the Monarchs with 19 points.