John Marshall HS names new head football coach

John Marshall High School has named a new head football coach.

According to a release, assistant coach Jason Willis will replace former head coach Rick Goodrich, who announced his retirement in late January.

Willis has coached football in Marshall County Schools since 1998. He began his coaching career at Union Jr. High before moving to Cameron High School to fill the defensive coordinator’s position from 2004-2007.

Willis has been with John Marshall HS football since 2008, and was most recently serving as the offensive coordinator.

He will take over the head coaching duties immediately.

