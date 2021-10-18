Glen Dale, W. Va. (WTRF) – First year Head Coach Justin Kropka is out to an impressive start with the Monarchs. John Marshall played host to Brooke on Thursday and got out to an early lead over the Bruins and never looked back. Running back Klypsan Wallace continues to impress. He scored an early touchdown to make it a 14-0 game. JM also made a big special teams play in the first half when Koda Moore returned a pooch kickoff from Brooke for a touchdown. The Monarchs rolled on to win 41-6. Its next two games are against Morgantown and Oak Glen.
John Marshall is Team of the Week in the OVAC
