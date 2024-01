MOUNDSVILLE,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Brooke Bruins faced a powerful storm in their meeting with John Marshall Thursday night, Rilee Storm.

The sophomore filled up the stat sheet and finished with a triple-double. Storm had 22 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 steals she also handed out six assists.

Senior Kayli Derrow led all scorers with 30 points and eight rebounds. John Marshall won the game 85-23.