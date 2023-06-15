WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The John Marshall softball team was honored Thursday at TJ’s Sports Garden Restaurant for winning the class AAA state championship.
This was the third state championship in school history and the second for coach Ed West.
by: Scott Nolte
Posted:
Updated:
WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The John Marshall softball team was honored Thursday at TJ’s Sports Garden Restaurant for winning the class AAA state championship.
This was the third state championship in school history and the second for coach Ed West.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now