SOUTH CHARLESTON,W.Va. (WTRF) – Both John Marshall and Oak Glen fell short of their goal at this years state softball tournament, but still finished outstanding seasons.

The Monarchs opened the day with a 10-5 win over Lincoln County in an elimination game. That win sent them to the AAA state championship, where they faced Jefferson again, and for the second straight day the Cougars had the answer winning 6-1. With the loss JM finished as the AAA state runner-up.

In AA, Oak Glen had to beat Herbert Hoover to get to the state championship. But unlike Wednesday the Golden Bears could not solve the Huskies falling 7-4. Oak Glen finished the season with a 27-4 record.