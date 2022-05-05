WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – John Marshall stayed unbeaten in the AAA region one section one tournament with their 6-0 win over Morgantown Thursday night.

Wheeling Park meanwhile stayed alive thanks to their 7-1 win over Brooke. The loss eliminated the Bruins.

Kadence Pettit was dominant in the circle for the Monarchs allowing only one hit with 14 strikeouts. Pettit also knocked in a pair of runs to help her cause. The Monarchs now need just one more win to claim the sectional title.

In Park’s win over Brooke Dalaney Theiss went the distance in the circle allowing just one run on eight hits with five strikeouts.

Makenna Kelly had three rbi while Makiyah Strothers and Kate Kozlowski each had two.

The Patriots will now visit the Mohigans in another elimination game Friday. The winner will face John Marshall and have to beat the Monarchs twice.