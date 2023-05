SOUTH CHARLESTON,W.Va. (WTRF) – The John Marshall Monarchs will play for the class AAA state championship after going 2-0 on day one of the tournament.

The Monarchs opened the day with a 3-2 win over Cabell-Midland. They closed the day by routing George Washington 11-2 in six innings.

The Monarchs will face the winner of Thursday’s elimination game between Cabell-Midland and George Washington for the state championship. JM would have to lose twice to be denied the title.