GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – John Marshall won their opener of the AAA region one section one tournament with an 8-1 win over Brooke.

Ryleigh Morgan got the win in the circle and had a two-run double and two-run home run.

The Monarchs will face Morgantown next, the Mohigans defeated Wheeling Park 8-7 Wednesday night.

The Patriots will host Brooke in an elimination game.