SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – For the third time in school history the John Marshall Monarchs are softball state champions.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

After dropping the first championship game of the day 5-3 to Cabell-Midland, the Monarchs roared back to take game two

JM struck early as Ava Blake hit a solo home run in the first to give the Monarchs the lead. Cabell-Midland tied the game in the third, but John Marshall jumped back in front in the bottom of the frame on a fielders choice from Carly Keyser.

In the fourth they would three more thanks to a two-run double from Paytyn Tucker.

The title is the third in school history. JM also won in 1988 and 2012.