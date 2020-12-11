High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College
John Marshall’s Parker Signs With Wheeling

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – John Marshall’s Lakyn Parker signed with Wheeling University Thursday to continue her academic and golf careers.

Parker is a three year member of the JM Golf team and this year became the first girl at John Marshall (and in West Virginia) to earn a varsity letter with both the girls and boys golf teams averaging under 47 shots per nine hole rounds for both teams. During the season, she helped the girls to a 19-5 record and helped lead the team to their first victory in the OV Athletics Girls Championship where Lakyn made the All-Tournament Team. She also placed all three years in the top 25 of the WVSSAC Girls Invitational Golf Tournament.

This past summer, Ms. Parker won the girls senior high division in the Honeywell tournament at Moundsville Country Club, the Elks Tournament at Crispen Center, the Wheeling Country Club Invitational and the Kalkreuth Tournament at the Speidel Golf Complex at Oglebay.

Lakyn is the daughter of Roger and Erin Parker.

