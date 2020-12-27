https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/

Jon Huber, pro wrestling's Brodie Lee/Luke Harper, has died at 41

Sports

by: Bill Shannon

Photo Credit: AEW Wrestling

(WTAJ) — One of the best “big men” of this generation, Jon Huber, has died at the age of 41.

Huber, better known as Brodie Lee to many AEW fans, and also as Luke Harper of the Wyatt Family in WWE passed away today, Dec. 26, his wife posted on Instagram. He suffered a hard-fought battle with a non-COVID-19 related lung issue.

In the early 2000s, Brodie Lee, who took his wrestling name from the cult classic film Mallrats, frequented central and west Pennsylvania. He had multiple matches in Altoona at the old Frankstown Armory with Keystone Championship Wrestling(KCW). He paved his way through the independent scene, Japan, and Chikara. He signed his contract with the “big dogs” and joined the WWE roster in 2012.

As Luke Harper, Huber found fame and more experience. Eventually, he broke away from Bray Wyatt and Erik Rowan(The Wyatt Family) and he saw success when he became the WWE Intercontinental Champion in 2014.

Fast forward to 2020 and after his departure from the WWE, he joined All Elite Wrestling(AEW) where he became the mastermind behind The Dark Order.

Huber, as Brodie Lee, would see great success with AEW as he beat Cody Rhodes to claim the AEW TNT Championship. He held it for 46 days, as AEW records show.

Huber was loved by many, as seen on Twitter. He was one of the best big men in this generation and his legacy will certainly live on.

