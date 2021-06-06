Junior Golf Registration is still open

Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – The program features a lot of “on course” activity. A lot more is offered than just the opportunity to hit from the range. Country Club General Manager Rich Conwell says the most important thing is learning how to properly play golf. His hope is that juniors enjoy the sport and have fun and a lot of team activities take place so participants can learn to appreciate the game for the rest of their lives. The lessons are taught by Conwell himself.

“I teach all of the lessons. I’m a certified PGA professional so I teach all of the lessons an we go through every aspect of the game; every aspect of the game. What we do for the championship is the kids just play a golf tournament. They just play a golf tournament. If they only want to pay 9 holes; they play 9 holes. If they want to play 18 holes; they play 18 holes but its the club championship for that age group which is under 18,” Conwell said.

Registration is still open until this coming Thursday morning which is when the first golf lesson takes place.