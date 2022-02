MARTINS FERRY,OHIO (WTRF) – The Martins Ferry Purple Riders have a new head football coach, Justin Kropka a former Purple Rider. He just returned to the high school ranks last year at John Marshall.

In his one season he led the Monarchs to a 6-4 campaign. Before his time at JM he served as an assistant coach at Wheeling University. Kropka spent 12 years at Harrison Central where he led the Huskies to three playoff appearances and 73 wins.