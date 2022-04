GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Kadence Pettit tossed a five-inning no-hitter Wednesday to lead John Marshall to a 9-0 win over Wheeling Park.

Pettit struck out 12 in the shortened contest.

JM banged out 14 hits including home runs from Megan Dougherty and Ryleigh Morgan.

With the win the Monarchs improve to 8-3 on the season.