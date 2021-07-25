Kalkreuth Amateur Golf Championship Wraps Up

Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – The Championship took place at the Speidel Golf Club at Oglebay Sunday.

Competition was stiff during both days and it came down to the wire when crowning an individual champion for the golf classic. After playing two extra holes of sudden death golf, Bryan Myers finished in first place shooting a 71 on Saturday and 70 on Sunday. Myers has participated in several tournaments in years past and he will continue to do so in the future.

“I tell you what… this is one of the biggest tournaments that we have in the Valley here besides the Bordas and I think everybody just gets fired up for it and it’s a big tournament and you got a lot of good players in this and it’s one of the best tournaments around in the Valley here,” Myers said.

The tournament as a whole raised over $58,000 for Easterseals, a non-profit that helps treat children and adults with disabilities and special needs.