Kalkreuth Golf Weekend Kicks Off

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Kalkreuth Golf Classic weekend kicked off at Oglebay’s Glessner Auditorium Thursday with the annual vendor dinner.

The golfing begins Friday with the Vendor Invitational followed by the Amateur Classic Saturday and Sunday on the Robert Trent Jones and Arnold Palmer golf courses at Speidel Golf Club.

The entire weekend serves as a fund raiser for Easter Seals. Thursday they presented them with a check for $27,500 and say that total will grow on Friday to well over $30,000.

Over the last seven years, KRSM has been able to donate over $90,000 to Easter Seals.